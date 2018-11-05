AT&T Inc. (T) Position Cut by Affinity Investment Advisors LLC

Affinity Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 13.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 270,700 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 41,634 shares during the quarter. Affinity Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $8,692,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in T. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in AT&T by 21.2% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 72,724,434 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,335,182,000 after purchasing an additional 12,709,982 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in AT&T by 2.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 387,352,856 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,809,130,000 after purchasing an additional 10,535,763 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in AT&T by 26.3% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 23,675,124 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $760,208,000 after buying an additional 4,930,318 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its position in AT&T by 87.6% during the second quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 8,819,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $283,178,000 after buying an additional 4,118,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC acquired a new position in AT&T during the first quarter valued at approximately $121,674,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.77% of the company’s stock.

NYSE T opened at $30.52 on Monday. AT&T Inc. has a 52 week low of $28.85 and a 52 week high of $39.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market cap of $187.36 billion, a PE ratio of 10.01, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.42.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The technology company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by ($0.04). AT&T had a return on equity of 13.61% and a net margin of 20.40%. The firm had revenue of $45.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.74 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 10th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 9th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.55%. AT&T’s payout ratio is currently 65.57%.

T has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 17th. Macquarie reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of AT&T in a research report on Wednesday, September 12th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AT&T in a research report on Tuesday, August 21st. UBS Group raised shares of AT&T from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $33.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Friday, September 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Tigress Financial raised shares of AT&T from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.95.

In related news, Director Piazza Samuel A. Jr. Di purchased 7,690 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $32.48 per share, for a total transaction of $249,771.20. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 31,405 shares in the company, valued at $1,020,034.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael B. Mccallister purchased 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $29.14 per share, with a total value of $116,560.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 7,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,499.54. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

AT&T Profile

AT&T Inc provides communications and digital entertainment services. The company operates through four segments: Business Solutions, Entertainment Group, Consumer Mobility, and International. The Business Solutions segment offers wireless services, strategic services, legacy voice, data services, wireless equipment, and other services to multinational companies, governmental and wholesale customers, and individual subscribers.

