Atlas Air Worldwide (AAWW) Lifted to Sell at BidaskClub

Atlas Air Worldwide (NASDAQ:AAWW) was upgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on AAWW. Susquehanna Bancshares set a $77.00 price target on shares of Atlas Air Worldwide and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 3rd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Atlas Air Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 9th. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on shares of Atlas Air Worldwide in a report on Tuesday, September 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $76.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Atlas Air Worldwide from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, October 29th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Atlas Air Worldwide from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Atlas Air Worldwide presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.67.

AAWW opened at $55.21 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.39 and a beta of 1.52. Atlas Air Worldwide has a 1 year low of $48.19 and a 1 year high of $75.29.

Atlas Air Worldwide (NASDAQ:AAWW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 1st. The transportation company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $656.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $664.70 million. Atlas Air Worldwide had a net margin of 10.59% and a return on equity of 10.20%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.08 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Atlas Air Worldwide will post 6.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of AAWW. Hood River Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,059,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide in the 2nd quarter worth about $13,880,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide by 112.5% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 211,900 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $12,809,000 after buying an additional 112,187 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust lifted its holdings in Atlas Air Worldwide by 33.8% during the third quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 369,446 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $23,552,000 after purchasing an additional 93,254 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Towle & Co. lifted its holdings in Atlas Air Worldwide by 9.5% during the second quarter. Towle & Co. now owns 831,690 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $59,632,000 after purchasing an additional 72,320 shares during the last quarter.

About Atlas Air Worldwide

Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides outsourced aircraft and aviation operating services worldwide. It operates through three segments: ACMI, Charter, and Dry Leasing. The company offers outsourced cargo and passenger aircraft operating solutions comprising contractual service arrangements, which include the provision of aircraft; and value-added services, such as crew, maintenance, and insurance to aircraft and other customers.

