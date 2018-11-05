Athena Capital Advisors LLC Has $496,000 Stake in Caesars Entertainment Co. (CZR)

Athena Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Caesars Entertainment Co. (NASDAQ:CZR) by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 48,342 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,171 shares during the period. Athena Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Caesars Entertainment were worth $496,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Caesars Entertainment by 584.6% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 267,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,012,000 after acquiring an additional 228,593 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new position in Caesars Entertainment in the second quarter valued at $655,000. Selz Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Caesars Entertainment by 46.5% in the second quarter. Selz Capital LLC now owns 3,110,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,282,000 after acquiring an additional 987,298 shares during the last quarter. Pendal Group Ltd acquired a new position in Caesars Entertainment in the second quarter valued at $1,235,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in Caesars Entertainment by 526.7% in the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 112,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,207,000 after acquiring an additional 94,785 shares during the last quarter.

CZR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded Caesars Entertainment from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 12th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of Caesars Entertainment in a report on Tuesday, October 16th. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on Caesars Entertainment in a report on Tuesday, September 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Caesars Entertainment in a report on Tuesday, September 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Caesars Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.10.

In related news, Director John M. Boushy acquired 10,000 shares of Caesars Entertainment stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.95 per share, for a total transaction of $99,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 46,139 shares in the company, valued at approximately $459,083.05. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Christopher J. Holdren acquired 5,000 shares of Caesars Entertainment stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.85 per share, for a total transaction of $49,250.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CZR opened at $9.53 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $6.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.83 and a beta of 0.81. Caesars Entertainment Co. has a 12 month low of $7.95 and a 12 month high of $14.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.52, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 1.98.

About Caesars Entertainment

Caesars Entertainment Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides casino-entertainment and hospitality services in the United States and internationally. The company operates 36,000 slot machines and 2,700 table games, as well as other games comprising keno, poker, and race and sports books; and buffets, restaurants, bars, nightclubs, and lounges located throughout its casinos, as well as banquets and room service.

