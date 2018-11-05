Atento (ATTO) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

Atento (NYSE:ATTO) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, November 12th. Analysts expect Atento to post earnings of $0.20 per share for the quarter.

Atento stock opened at $6.44 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.51. The firm has a market cap of $475.97 million, a PE ratio of 8.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.44. Atento has a fifty-two week low of $5.45 and a fifty-two week high of $12.65.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ATTO. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Atento in a research report on Tuesday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Atento from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 10th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Atento from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Atento from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.50.

Atento SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides customer relationship management and business process outsourcing services and solutions in Brazil, the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers a range of front and back-end services, including sales, customer care, collections, back office, applications-processing, credit-management, and technical support services.

