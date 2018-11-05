Atento (ATTO) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

Atento (NYSE:ATTO) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, November 12th. Analysts expect Atento to post earnings of $0.20 per share for the quarter.

Atento stock opened at $6.44 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.51. The firm has a market cap of $475.97 million, a PE ratio of 8.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.44. Atento has a fifty-two week low of $5.45 and a fifty-two week high of $12.65.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ATTO. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Atento in a research report on Tuesday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Atento from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 10th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Atento from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Atento from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.50.

About Atento

Atento SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides customer relationship management and business process outsourcing services and solutions in Brazil, the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers a range of front and back-end services, including sales, customer care, collections, back office, applications-processing, credit-management, and technical support services.

