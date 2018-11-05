Atento (ATTO) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Atento (NYSE:ATTO) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday.

According to Zacks, “Atento S.A. is a provider of customer relationship management and business process outsourcing (CRM BPO) services in Latin America and Spain. Its CRM BPO services include customer service, sales, credit management, technical support, back office, and service desk, as well as other BPO process services, such as training activities, workstation infrastructure, interactive voice response port implementation, telecommunications infrastructure, application development, and others. The Company’s clients are mostly multinational corporations in sectors such as telecommunications, banking and finance, health, consumption and public administration, among others. Atento S.A. is based in Luxembourg. “

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on ATTO. ValuEngine upgraded Atento from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, September 21st. Barrington Research restated a buy rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of Atento in a research report on Tuesday, July 31st. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Atento from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Atento currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $11.50.

ATTO opened at $6.44 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $475.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.59, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.51. Atento has a 1-year low of $5.45 and a 1-year high of $12.65.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Atento by 49.1% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 162,308 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,266,000 after acquiring an additional 53,428 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Atento by 179.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 121,721 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $949,000 after acquiring an additional 78,177 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Atento by 160.3% during the 1st quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 38,521 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $300,000 after acquiring an additional 23,721 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Atento by 261.8% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 54,972 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $429,000 after acquiring an additional 39,780 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Atento during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,048,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.38% of the company’s stock.

About Atento

Atento SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides customer relationship management and business process outsourcing services and solutions in Brazil, the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers a range of front and back-end services, including sales, customer care, collections, back office, applications-processing, credit-management, and technical support services.

