Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Takes Position in Potbelly Corp (PBPB)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in Potbelly Corp (NASDAQ:PBPB) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 286,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,520,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Confluence Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Potbelly by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 350,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,543,000 after purchasing an additional 11,944 shares during the period. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Potbelly by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 115,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,500,000 after purchasing an additional 9,647 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Potbelly during the 2nd quarter valued at $152,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in Potbelly by 138.6% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 28,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,000 after purchasing an additional 16,614 shares during the period. Finally, Stephens Investment Management Group LLC raised its stake in Potbelly by 36.8% during the 2nd quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 900,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,844,000 after purchasing an additional 242,123 shares during the period. 72.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:PBPB opened at $11.66 on Monday. Potbelly Corp has a 12-month low of $10.91 and a 12-month high of $14.15. The firm has a market cap of $296.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.61, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.78.

Potbelly (NASDAQ:PBPB) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.13. Potbelly had a negative net margin of 2.33% and a positive return on equity of 6.70%. The company had revenue of $110.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $112.85 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Potbelly Corp will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on PBPB. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Potbelly from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 24th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Potbelly from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 24th. Maxim Group raised shares of Potbelly from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $13.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Potbelly from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 11th.

Potbelly Corporation, through its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and franchises Potbelly Sandwich Works sandwich shops in the United States. It offers toasty warm sandwiches, salads, and other items. As of August 7, 2018, the company operated approximately 400 shops in the United States; and approximately 50 franchisees operated shops in the United States, the Middle East, the United Kingdom, Canada, and India.

