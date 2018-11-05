Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Buys New Holdings in United Community Financial Corp (UCFC)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of United Community Financial Corp (NASDAQ:UCFC) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 393,258 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,803,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned 0.79% of United Community Financial as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of United Community Financial by 16.5% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 148,064 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,432,000 after acquiring an additional 20,950 shares during the period. First Quadrant L P CA lifted its position in shares of United Community Financial by 338.7% during the 3rd quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 24,562 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $238,000 after acquiring an additional 18,963 shares during the period. Ramsey Quantitative Systems lifted its position in shares of United Community Financial by 76.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ramsey Quantitative Systems now owns 16,886 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $163,000 after acquiring an additional 7,335 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of United Community Financial by 1,215.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 16,847 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $162,000 after acquiring an additional 15,566 shares during the period. Finally, Farmers Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of United Community Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at $245,000. 61.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get United Community Financial alerts:

United Community Financial stock opened at $9.29 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.06. United Community Financial Corp has a 12-month low of $8.66 and a 12-month high of $11.98. The firm has a market cap of $463.84 million, a P/E ratio of 13.08 and a beta of 0.44.

United Community Financial (NASDAQ:UCFC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 17th. The savings and loans company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19. United Community Financial had a net margin of 24.80% and a return on equity of 11.96%. The company had revenue of $27.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.12 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that United Community Financial Corp will post 0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 25th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.01%. United Community Financial’s payout ratio is 49.12%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on UCFC. ValuEngine downgraded shares of United Community Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. BidaskClub downgraded shares of United Community Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 25th. Finally, Boenning Scattergood reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of United Community Financial in a research report on Wednesday, July 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. United Community Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.00.

United Community Financial Company Profile

United Community Financial Corp. operates as the holding company for Home Savings Bank that provides consumer and business banking services. The company offers various deposit instruments, including checking accounts, regular savings accounts, money market accounts, individual retirement accounts, and certificates of deposit.

Recommended Story: What impact do institutional investors have on markets?

Receive News & Ratings for United Community Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Community Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.