Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Boosts Stake in 3M Co (MMM)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in shares of 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) by 117.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 101,859 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 55,100 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in 3M were worth $21,463,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of 3M by 1,652.8% during the 2nd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 631 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 595 shares during the last quarter. Avestar Capital LLC raised its stake in 3M by 161.2% in the 2nd quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 700 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. raised its stake in 3M by 221.7% in the 2nd quarter. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. now owns 698 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares in the last quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors acquired a new stake in 3M in the 2nd quarter worth about $149,000. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in 3M by 97.8% in the 3rd quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 825 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.19% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of 3M from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 29th. Argus dropped their price objective on shares of 3M from $240.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 24th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of 3M from $201.00 to $195.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 24th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of 3M from $251.00 to $228.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $198.00 price objective on shares of 3M and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $225.23.

Shares of NYSE:MMM opened at $192.81 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $112.27 billion, a PE ratio of 21.03, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. 3M Co has a 12 month low of $181.98 and a 12 month high of $259.77.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 23rd. The conglomerate reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.70 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $8.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.41 billion. 3M had a net margin of 13.79% and a return on equity of 54.60%. 3M’s quarterly revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.33 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that 3M Co will post 10.02 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Jon T. Lindekugel sold 6,410 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.01, for a total value of $1,301,294.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gregory R. Page bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $184.50 per share, with a total value of $184,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $276,750. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About 3M

3M Company operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers tapes; coated, non-woven, and bonded abrasives; adhesives; ceramics; sealants; specialty materials; purification products; closure systems for personal hygiene products; acoustic systems products; automotive components; and abrasion-resistant films, and paint finishing and detailing products.

