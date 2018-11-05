ASOS plc (ASC) Insider Nick Beighton Sells 22,808 Shares

ASOS plc (LON:ASC) insider Nick Beighton sold 22,808 shares of ASOS stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 5,448 ($71.19), for a total transaction of £1,242,579.84 ($1,623,650.65).

LON:ASC opened at GBX 5,692 ($74.38) on Monday. ASOS plc has a one year low of GBX 58.29 ($0.76) and a one year high of GBX 7,770 ($101.53).

Get ASOS alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ASOS in a report on Wednesday, October 17th. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 8,200 ($107.15) price objective on shares of ASOS in a report on Thursday, July 12th. HSBC reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ASOS in a report on Friday, October 19th. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of ASOS in a report on Friday, July 13th. Finally, Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 8,000 ($104.53) price objective on shares of ASOS in a report on Thursday, July 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 7,217.76 ($94.31).

ASOS Plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online fashion retailer in the United Kingdom, the United States, Australia, France, Germany, Spain, Italy, and the Russian Federation. The company offers womenswear, menswear, and sportswear products. It sells approximately 85,000 branded and own-labeled products primarily through its Website, asos.com, as well as through social media platforms and magazines.

Featured Article: What are retained earnings?

Receive News & Ratings for ASOS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASOS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.