Ashford Hospitality Trust (AHT) PT Set at $8.00 by B. Riley

Ashford Hospitality Trust (NYSE:AHT) received a $8.00 target price from equities researchers at B. Riley in a research note issued on Monday. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. B. Riley’s target price indicates a potential upside of 50.09% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 8th. ValuEngine raised shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, September 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Ashford Hospitality Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.80.

AHT stock traded up $0.13 during trading on Monday, reaching $5.33. The stock had a trading volume of 19,014 shares, compared to its average volume of 601,795. Ashford Hospitality Trust has a one year low of $5.00 and a one year high of $8.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.71, a quick ratio of 4.44 and a current ratio of 4.44. The company has a market capitalization of $512.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.90, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.36.

Ashford Hospitality Trust (NYSE:AHT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.65). Ashford Hospitality Trust had a negative return on equity of 17.72% and a negative net margin of 7.15%. The firm had revenue of $355.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $359.93 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Ashford Hospitality Trust will post 0.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its stake in shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust by 59.6% during the 3rd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 144,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $923,000 after buying an additional 53,900 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its stake in Ashford Hospitality Trust by 89.8% in the 3rd quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 22,169 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 10,491 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its stake in Ashford Hospitality Trust by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 60,714 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $440,000 after purchasing an additional 30,357 shares in the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC lifted its stake in Ashford Hospitality Trust by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 1,288,345 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,233,000 after purchasing an additional 31,097 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Ashford Hospitality Trust by 33.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 138,442 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $885,000 after purchasing an additional 35,069 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.13% of the company’s stock.

Ashford Hospitality Trust Company Profile

Ashford Hospitality Trust is a real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on investing opportunistically in the hospitality industry in upper upscale, full-service hotels.

