Ashfield Capital Partners LLC Boosts Stake in Northrop Grumman Co. (NOC)

Ashfield Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) by 54.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,543 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,359 shares during the period. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $3,029,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC raised its stake in Northrop Grumman by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC now owns 3,395 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,077,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Winfield Associates Inc. raised its stake in Northrop Grumman by 14.6% during the 2nd quarter. Winfield Associates Inc. now owns 1,375 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $423,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Torch Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Northrop Grumman by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Torch Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,862 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,496,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont raised its stake in Northrop Grumman by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 2,447 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $753,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CMH Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Northrop Grumman by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. CMH Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,762 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,089,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. 81.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NOC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $370.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $352.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 11th. Buckingham Research raised Northrop Grumman from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $246.00 to $371.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $400.00 to $324.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 30th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Northrop Grumman to $414.00 and set a “conviction-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $357.18.

Shares of NOC stock opened at $273.80 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $47.54 billion, a PE ratio of 20.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.83. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 12-month low of $251.66 and a 12-month high of $360.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The aerospace company reported $6.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.35 by $2.19. The business had revenue of $8.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.99 billion. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 38.27% and a net margin of 9.62%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.67 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 19.06 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Sheila C. Cheston sold 10,440 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.00, for a total value of $3,340,800.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 43,696 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,982,720. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Shawn N. Purvis sold 1,565 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.39, for a total value of $427,855.35. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 4,326 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,182,685.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 22,750 shares of company stock valued at $7,031,962. Company insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Northrop Grumman Company Profile

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as a security company for government and commercial customers worldwide. It provides products, systems, and solutions in autonomous systems; cyber; command, control, communications and computers, intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (C4ISR); strike; and logistics and modernization.

