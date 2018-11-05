Arvest Bank Trust Division Sells 4,331 Shares of Wells Fargo & Co (WFC)

Arvest Bank Trust Division trimmed its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 271,722 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,331 shares during the period. Arvest Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Co were worth $14,282,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sageworth Trust Co increased its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 257.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 2,151 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 1,550 shares during the last quarter. Landaas & Co. WI ADV bought a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Co during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Parkside Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Co during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $174,000. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Co during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $179,000. Finally, Diligent Investors LLC bought a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Co during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $200,000. 77.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Wells Fargo & Co news, EVP Hope A. Hardison sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.01, for a total value of $1,450,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 109 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,323.09. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Avid Modjtabai sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.71, for a total value of $5,871,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Wells Fargo & Co from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, July 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Wells Fargo & Co from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $57.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Sunday, July 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup raised Wells Fargo & Co from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. ValuEngine raised Wells Fargo & Co from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 16th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares set a $63.00 target price on Wells Fargo & Co and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Co has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.79.

Shares of Wells Fargo & Co stock opened at $53.61 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $261.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.87. Wells Fargo & Co has a 52 week low of $50.02 and a 52 week high of $66.31.

Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 12th. The financial services provider reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $21.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.90 billion. Wells Fargo & Co had a net margin of 23.17% and a return on equity of 12.69%. On average, equities analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Co will post 4.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wells Fargo & Co announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Tuesday, October 23rd that permits the company to repurchase 350,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 9th will be given a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 8th. Wells Fargo & Co’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.85%.

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides retail, commercial, and corporate banking services to individuals, businesses, and institutions. The company's Community Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts; credit and debit cards; and automobile, student, mortgage, home equity, and small business loans.

