Arthur J Gallagher & Co (AJG) Shares Sold by Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt cut its holdings in Arthur J Gallagher & Co (NYSE:AJG) by 40.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,100 shares during the quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in Arthur J Gallagher & Co were worth $119,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AJG. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in Arthur J Gallagher & Co in the second quarter valued at about $240,671,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Arthur J Gallagher & Co by 136.2% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,030,149 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $132,528,000 after buying an additional 1,170,683 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Arthur J Gallagher & Co by 6,475.5% in the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 512,695 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,469,000 after buying an additional 504,898 shares during the last quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. raised its stake in Arthur J Gallagher & Co by 231.6% in the second quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 650,274 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,450,000 after buying an additional 454,149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Arthur J Gallagher & Co by 67.6% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 883,336 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $65,756,000 after buying an additional 356,273 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AJG opened at $74.67 on Monday. Arthur J Gallagher & Co has a 52-week low of $62.04 and a 52-week high of $76.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.71 billion, a PE ratio of 24.40, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

Arthur J Gallagher & Co (NYSE:AJG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.01. Arthur J Gallagher & Co had a return on equity of 15.50% and a net margin of 9.04%. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.69 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Arthur J Gallagher & Co will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 7th will be paid a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 6th. Arthur J Gallagher & Co’s payout ratio is 53.59%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co in a research note on Thursday, October 25th. Citigroup set a $78.00 price objective on Arthur J Gallagher & Co and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 12th. ValuEngine upgraded Arthur J Gallagher & Co from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 2nd. Credit Suisse Group set a $84.00 price objective on Arthur J Gallagher & Co and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 25th. Finally, William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co in a research note on Thursday, August 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.20.

In related news, Director Frank E. Jr. English sold 2,000 shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.07, for a total transaction of $144,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,400 shares in the company, valued at $605,388. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Richard C. Cary sold 12,667 shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.95, for a total value of $911,390.65. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 34,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,503,356.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 40,252 shares of company stock valued at $2,944,259. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance brokerage, consulting, and third party claims settlement and administration services to entities in the United States and internationally. Its Brokerage segment consists of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

