Arotech (ARTX) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Arotech (NASDAQ:ARTX) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, November 6th. Analysts expect Arotech to post earnings of $0.02 per share for the quarter.

Arotech (NASDAQ:ARTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The aerospace company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03. Arotech had a net margin of 5.65% and a return on equity of 7.89%. The business had revenue of $21.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.75 million. On average, analysts expect Arotech to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ:ARTX opened at $2.80 on Monday. Arotech has a 52 week low of $2.60 and a 52 week high of $4.15. The stock has a market cap of $74.16 million, a P/E ratio of 17.50 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 2.08.

A number of research firms recently commented on ARTX. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Arotech from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 19th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Arotech from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 12th.

In other news, Chairman Jon B. Kutler acquired 20,000 shares of Arotech stock in a transaction on Monday, September 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.20 per share, for a total transaction of $64,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Kenneth W. Cappell acquired 10,000 shares of Arotech stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.28 per share, for a total transaction of $32,800.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 35,289 shares of company stock worth $113,867. 9.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Arotech Corporation provides defense and security products worldwide. The company's Training and Simulation division develops, manufactures, and markets multimedia and interactive digital solutions for engineering, use-of-force training, and operator training of military, law enforcement, security, emergency services, and other personnel.

