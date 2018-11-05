Arizona State Retirement System Has $7.42 Million Holdings in Atmos Energy Co. (ATO)

Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO) by 2.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 78,958 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,848 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System owned about 0.07% of Atmos Energy worth $7,415,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Atmos Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in shares of Atmos Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Rockland Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Atmos Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Atmos Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Finally, Eagle Global Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Atmos Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $207,000. 74.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Atmos Energy from $99.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 11th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Atmos Energy from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 11th. ValuEngine raised shares of Atmos Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 2nd. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Atmos Energy from $94.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Atmos Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $94.38.

Shares of ATO stock opened at $92.14 on Monday. Atmos Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $76.46 and a 1 year high of $98.40. The firm has a market cap of $10.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.59, a P/E/G ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.31.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $562.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $622.30 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.67 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Atmos Energy Co. will post 3.96 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Nancy K. Quinn sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.05, for a total transaction of $186,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Richard W. Douglas sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.04, for a total transaction of $3,256,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,292 shares in the company, valued at approximately $585,407.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.57% of the company’s stock.

About Atmos Energy

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates through Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage segments. The Distribution segment is involved in regulated natural gas distribution, and related sales and storage operations.

