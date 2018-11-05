Arizona State Retirement System Has $7.13 Million Stake in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (MHK)

Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) by 1.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 40,635 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 607 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Mohawk Industries were worth $7,125,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MHK. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in Mohawk Industries by 147.4% during the third quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 15,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,758,000 after acquiring an additional 9,370 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its position in Mohawk Industries by 20.1% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 36,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,413,000 after acquiring an additional 6,119 shares during the period. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc increased its position in Mohawk Industries by 62.3% during the third quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 9,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,617,000 after acquiring an additional 3,540 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in Mohawk Industries by 32.7% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 19,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,413,000 after acquiring an additional 4,755 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Mohawk Industries by 11.0% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 86,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,099,000 after acquiring an additional 8,553 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Mohawk Industries alerts:

In other news, Director Filip Balcaen bought 25,000 shares of Mohawk Industries stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $184.80 per share, for a total transaction of $4,620,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $143,404.80. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Bernard Thiers sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total transaction of $950,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 40,156 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,629,640. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 287,698 shares of company stock worth $36,348,885 in the last three months. Insiders own 16.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Mohawk Industries stock opened at $131.78 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.54. Mohawk Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $113.45 and a 52-week high of $286.85.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The company reported $3.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.58 by ($0.29). The business had revenue of $2.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.61 billion. Mohawk Industries had a net margin of 8.81% and a return on equity of 13.49%. Analysts expect that Mohawk Industries, Inc. will post 12.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mohawk Industries announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, October 25th that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to buy up to 4.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

MHK has been the topic of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Mohawk Industries from $290.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 27th. Loop Capital set a $122.00 target price on shares of Mohawk Industries and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their target price on shares of Mohawk Industries from $195.00 to $130.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Mohawk Industries from $160.00 to $105.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 29th. Finally, Gabelli reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Mohawk Industries in a research report on Friday, July 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $175.06.

Mohawk Industries Company Profile

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for remodeling and new constructions of residential and commercial spaces worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (Flooring NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (Flooring ROW).

Featured Article: Average Daily Trade Volume – What It Means In Stock Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MHK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK).

Receive News & Ratings for Mohawk Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mohawk Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.