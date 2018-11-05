Arista Networks (ANET) PT Set at $315.00 by Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group set a $315.00 price objective on Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) in a research report report published on Friday. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

ANET has been the topic of a number of other reports. William Blair reissued an outperform rating on shares of Arista Networks in a report on Monday, September 17th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on Arista Networks from $300.00 to $312.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Arista Networks from $255.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets raised Arista Networks from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $279.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group lowered Arista Networks from a conviction-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $292.20.

Get Arista Networks alerts:

ANET stock opened at $257.77 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.51, a quick ratio of 4.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market cap of $19.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.56. Arista Networks has a 1-year low of $192.75 and a 1-year high of $313.37.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The technology company reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $563.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $548.81 million. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 29.06% and a net margin of 28.05%. The firm’s revenue was up 28.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.62 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Arista Networks will post 6.44 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Andreas Bechtolsheim sold 31,917 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.00, for a total transaction of $9,670,851.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,255,632. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 64,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.94, for a total value of $19,809,615.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 14,704 shares in the company, valued at $4,498,541.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 214,737 shares of company stock worth $63,805,710. Insiders own 24.95% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HRT Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arista Networks during the 2nd quarter worth $252,000. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 377.6% during the 2nd quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC now owns 73,853 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $19,016,000 after purchasing an additional 58,389 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 35,479 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,135,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares in the last quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 22,688 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,842,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new stake in shares of Arista Networks during the 2nd quarter worth $1,396,000. 54.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Arista Networks Company Profile

Arista Networks, Inc provides cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of its extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms, including universal leaf, spline, and universal spine products.

Further Reading: Does the discount rate affect the economy?

Receive News & Ratings for Arista Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arista Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.