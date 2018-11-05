Arista Networks (ANET) Price Target Increased to $275.00 by Analysts at MKM Partners

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) had its price target lifted by stock analysts at MKM Partners to $275.00 in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the technology company’s stock. MKM Partners’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 10.04% from the stock’s current price.

ANET has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Arista Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Arista Networks from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $310.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 4th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Arista Networks in a research report on Monday, September 17th. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Arista Networks from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 4th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a $350.00 target price on shares of Arista Networks and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $291.83.

Arista Networks stock traded down $7.86 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $249.91. The stock had a trading volume of 626,069 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,268,889. The firm has a market cap of $19.29 billion, a PE ratio of 53.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.56. Arista Networks has a 52 week low of $192.75 and a 52 week high of $313.37. The company has a quick ratio of 4.11, a current ratio of 4.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The technology company reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $563.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $548.81 million. Arista Networks had a net margin of 28.05% and a return on equity of 29.06%. The company’s revenue was up 28.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.62 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Arista Networks will post 6.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 11,000 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.73, for a total transaction of $2,956,030.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $495,806.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Marc Taxay sold 2,000 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.31, for a total transaction of $526,620.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,466,527.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 214,737 shares of company stock valued at $63,805,710. 24.95% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ANET. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. raised its holdings in Arista Networks by 38.7% in the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 55,228 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,683,000 after buying an additional 15,418 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its holdings in Arista Networks by 51.6% in the third quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 66,100 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $17,573,000 after buying an additional 22,500 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new position in Arista Networks in the third quarter worth about $14,324,000. Bbva Compass Bancshares Inc. purchased a new position in Arista Networks in the third quarter worth about $157,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in Arista Networks by 70.4% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 5,554 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,477,000 after buying an additional 2,295 shares during the last quarter. 54.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Arista Networks, Inc provides cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of its extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms, including universal leaf, spline, and universal spine products.

