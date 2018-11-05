Arista Networks (ANET) Price Target Increased to $275.00 by Analysts at MKM Partners

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) had its price target lifted by stock analysts at MKM Partners to $275.00 in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the technology company’s stock. MKM Partners’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 10.04% from the stock’s current price.
ANET has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Arista Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Arista Networks from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $310.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 4th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Arista Networks in a research report on Monday, September 17th. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Arista Networks from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 4th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a $350.00 target price on shares of Arista Networks and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $291.83.
Arista Networks stock traded down $7.86 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $249.91. The stock had a trading volume of 626,069 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,268,889. The firm has a market cap of $19.29 billion, a PE ratio of 53.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.56. Arista Networks has a 52 week low of $192.75 and a 52 week high of $313.37. The company has a quick ratio of 4.11, a current ratio of 4.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.
In related news, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 11,000 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.73, for a total transaction of $2,956,030.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $495,806.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Marc Taxay sold 2,000 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.31, for a total transaction of $526,620.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,466,527.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 214,737 shares of company stock valued at $63,805,710. 24.95% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ANET. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. raised its holdings in Arista Networks by 38.7% in the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 55,228 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,683,000 after buying an additional 15,418 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its holdings in Arista Networks by 51.6% in the third quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 66,100 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $17,573,000 after buying an additional 22,500 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new position in Arista Networks in the third quarter worth about $14,324,000. Bbva Compass Bancshares Inc. purchased a new position in Arista Networks in the third quarter worth about $157,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in Arista Networks by 70.4% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 5,554 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,477,000 after buying an additional 2,295 shares during the last quarter. 54.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Arista Networks Company Profile
Arista Networks, Inc provides cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of its extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms, including universal leaf, spline, and universal spine products.
