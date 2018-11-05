argenx (ARGX) Receives Outperform Rating from Wedbush

argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by research analysts at Wedbush in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday. They currently have a $125.00 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of $130.00. Wedbush’s price target indicates a potential upside of 29.94% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on ARGX. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of argenx in a research note on Monday, October 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. Piper Jaffray Companies restated an “overweight” rating and set a $154.00 price objective on shares of argenx in a research note on Monday, September 17th. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of argenx to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 17th. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on shares of argenx to $132.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $139.00 price objective on shares of argenx and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.00.

ARGX stock opened at $96.20 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -68.71 and a beta of 1.60. argenx has a 52 week low of $22.21 and a 52 week high of $103.00.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gabelli Funds LLC acquired a new stake in argenx in the third quarter valued at $2,844,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in argenx in the third quarter valued at $326,000. United Services Automobile Association lifted its holdings in argenx by 78.9% in the second quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 32,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,668,000 after acquiring an additional 14,200 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in argenx by 11.5% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 12,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,029,000 after acquiring an additional 1,285 shares during the period. Finally, Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA lifted its holdings in argenx by 102.6% in the second quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 95,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,906,000 after acquiring an additional 48,319 shares during the period. 56.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

argenx Company Profile

argenx SE, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing antibody-based therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases and cancer. The company's lead product candidates include ARGX-113 that completed Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of autoimmune diseases, including myasthenia gravis, immune thrombocytopenia, and pemphigus vulgaris; and ARGX-110, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for the treatment of T-cell lymphoma, acute myeloid leukemia, and myelodysplastic syndrome.

