ArcelorMittal (MT) Given a €37.00 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €37.00 ($43.02) price target on ArcelorMittal (AMS:MT) in a research note published on Thursday morning. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group set a €37.00 ($43.02) price objective on shares of ArcelorMittal and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. Credit Suisse Group set a €45.00 ($52.33) price objective on shares of ArcelorMittal and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 26th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €38.00 ($44.19) target price on shares of ArcelorMittal and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st. Deutsche Bank set a €40.00 ($46.51) target price on shares of ArcelorMittal and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €35.20 ($40.93) target price on shares of ArcelorMittal and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of €34.93 ($40.62).

Shares of MT stock opened at €26.65 ($30.99) on Thursday. ArcelorMittal has a 52-week low of €17.72 ($20.60) and a 52-week high of €30.76 ($35.77).

ArcelorMittal, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates steel manufacturing and mining facilities in Europe, North and South America, Asia, and Africa. It operates through NAFTA, Brazil, Europe, ACIS, and Mining segments. The company produces finished and semi-finished steel products with various specifications.

