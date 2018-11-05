Apptio (APTI) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Apptio (NASDAQ:APTI) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Friday morning. Zacks Investment Research currently has $29.00 price target on the technology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Apptio, Inc. is a provider of cloud-based technology business management software for managing business of information technology. It offers cloud application which includes Apptio Cost Transparency, Apptio IT Planning, Apptio IT Benchmarking, Apptio Business Insights and Apptio Bill of IT. The company also offers Data Studio, Model Studio and Report Studio under TBM Studio. Apptio, Inc. is based in Bellevue, United States. “

Get Apptio alerts:

APTI has been the topic of several other research reports. BidaskClub upgraded Apptio from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Saturday, August 25th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Apptio to $47.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, September 13th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Apptio from $37.00 to $30.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 30th. Finally, Nomura reduced their price objective on Apptio from $41.00 to $39.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Apptio presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $33.80.

Shares of APTI stock opened at $25.77 on Friday. Apptio has a 12 month low of $20.46 and a 12 month high of $41.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a current ratio of 2.31.

Apptio (NASDAQ:APTI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 29th. The technology company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.02. Apptio had a negative return on equity of 15.14% and a negative net margin of 11.06%. The company had revenue of $59.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.09 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.01 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Apptio will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Kurt Shintaffer sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.51, for a total value of $2,250,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CRO Lawrence Blasko sold 935 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.23, for a total value of $32,940.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 345,619 shares of company stock valued at $12,848,840 over the last three months. 24.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Apptio by 62.2% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 262,987 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,720,000 after purchasing an additional 100,882 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in Apptio in the third quarter worth $2,524,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Apptio by 1,306.9% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 79,295 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,931,000 after purchasing an additional 73,659 shares during the period. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. lifted its position in Apptio by 23.7% in the third quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 13,600 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $503,000 after purchasing an additional 2,609 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its position in Apptio by 20.1% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 442,100 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $16,340,000 after purchasing an additional 74,100 shares during the period. 72.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Apptio

Apptio, Inc provides cloud-based technology business management (TBM) solutions to enterprises. Its cloud-based platform and SaaS applications enable IT leaders to analyze, optimize, and plan technology investments, as well as to benchmark financial and operational performance against peers. The company's TBM solutions consist of adaptive data management, which aggregates, cleanses, and correlates large amounts of customer data from various sources; and standard IT operating model and taxonomy that offers a standard model for how IT costs are captured, categorized, and allocated to IT and business services.

See Also: How much money do you need to begin day trading?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Apptio (APTI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Apptio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apptio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.