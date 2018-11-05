AppFolio (APPF) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Sell

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AppFolio (NASDAQ:APPF) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday.

According to Zacks, “AppFolio, Inc. offers cloud-based software solutions for property management and legal industries. It offers AppFolio Property Manager, a solution for the property managers including activities of posting and tracking tenant vacancies, handling the entire leasing process electronically, administering maintenance and repairs with their vendor networks, managing accounting and reporting to property owners. MyCase solution for practitioners and small law firms, providing time tracking, billing and payments, client communication, coordination with other lawyers and support staff, legal document management and assembly and general office administration services. Value+ services include Websites and electronic payment services. AppFolio, Inc. is headquartered Goleta, California. “

Get AppFolio alerts:

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. BidaskClub upgraded AppFolio from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on AppFolio from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $70.50.

NASDAQ APPF opened at $57.94 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 206.93 and a beta of 1.41. AppFolio has a fifty-two week low of $37.56 and a fifty-two week high of $91.49.

AppFolio (NASDAQ:APPF) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 29th. The software maker reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $50.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.72 million. AppFolio had a net margin of 11.20% and a return on equity of 20.57%. The company’s revenue was up 32.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that AppFolio will post 0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director William R. Rauth III sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.40, for a total transaction of $1,268,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,268,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jonathan Walker sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.03, for a total value of $2,190,900.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,190,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 41.96% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in APPF. Creative Planning bought a new position in shares of AppFolio during the second quarter valued at approximately $255,000. Ingalls & Snyder LLC bought a new position in shares of AppFolio during the third quarter valued at approximately $262,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in shares of AppFolio during the second quarter valued at approximately $294,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY grew its stake in shares of AppFolio by 60.5% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 4,857 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $297,000 after buying an additional 1,831 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AppFolio during the second quarter valued at approximately $315,000. 30.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About AppFolio

AppFolio, Inc provides industry-specific cloud-based software solutions for small and medium-sized businesses in the property management and legal industries. It offers AppFolio Property Manager, a cloud-based software solution for the real estate market that provides property managers of various sizes and tools and services designed to streamline their property management businesses, such as posting and tracking vacancies, leasing vacant properties, and accounting, as well as facilitating tenant, owner, and vendor communications.

Featured Article: What are the benefits of a balanced fund?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on AppFolio (APPF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for AppFolio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AppFolio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.