Aperio Group LLC Lowers Holdings in USANA Health Sciences, Inc. (USNA)

Aperio Group LLC cut its position in USANA Health Sciences, Inc. (NYSE:USNA) by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 27,021 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,336 shares during the quarter. Aperio Group LLC’s holdings in USANA Health Sciences were worth $3,257,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of USANA Health Sciences in the third quarter valued at $121,000. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of USANA Health Sciences by 6.6% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 20,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,410,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of USANA Health Sciences by 675.1% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $567,000 after buying an additional 4,280 shares during the period. Capital Fund Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of USANA Health Sciences in the second quarter valued at $473,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of USANA Health Sciences by 22.4% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 112,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,926,000 after buying an additional 20,510 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.50% of the company’s stock.

Get USANA Health Sciences alerts:

Several analysts have issued reports on USNA shares. Pivotal Research restated a “hold” rating and issued a $135.00 target price on shares of USANA Health Sciences in a research note on Wednesday, July 25th. Sidoti upgraded USANA Health Sciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 25th.

NYSE:USNA opened at $112.59 on Monday. USANA Health Sciences, Inc. has a 52-week low of $64.20 and a 52-week high of $137.95. The firm has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.98 and a beta of 0.80.

USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 23rd. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.14. USANA Health Sciences had a return on equity of 30.37% and a net margin of 7.57%. The company had revenue of $296.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $289.54 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.03 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that USANA Health Sciences, Inc. will post 4.9 earnings per share for the current year.

USANA Health Sciences declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Tuesday, October 23rd that allows the company to repurchase $150.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to purchase up to 5.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, major shareholder Global Ltd Gull sold 90,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.03, for a total transaction of $11,792,700.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,155,614 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,330,690,102.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Robert A. Sinnott sold 14,741 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.05, for a total value of $1,902,326.05. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,211 shares in the company, valued at $930,579.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 19,117 shares of company stock worth $1,349,965 and have sold 443,981 shares worth $55,196,534. Insiders own 53.20% of the company’s stock.

USANA Health Sciences Profile

USANA Health Sciences, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells science-based nutritional and personal care products primarily to reduce the risk of chronic degenerative disease. The company offers USANA nutritional products that comprise essentials/CellSentials, such as vitamin and mineral supplements that provide a foundation of total body nutrition for various age groups; optimizers comprising targeted supplements that are designed to meet cardiovascular, skeletal/structural, and digestive health needs; and foods that include low-glycemic meal replacement shakes, snack bars, and other related products, which provide macro-nutrition.

Recommended Story: Book Value Per Share – BVPS

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USNA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for USANA Health Sciences, Inc. (NYSE:USNA).

Receive News & Ratings for USANA Health Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for USANA Health Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.