Antero Resources Corp (AR) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Antero Resources Corp (NYSE:AR) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the sixteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $23.81.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. TD Securities decreased their target price on shares of Antero Resources from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Antero Resources from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Antero Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 16th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Antero Resources from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Antero Resources from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 13th.

In other Antero Resources news, insider K. Phil Yoo sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.59, for a total transaction of $46,475.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 9.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AR. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Antero Resources by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,679,453 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $292,057,000 after purchasing an additional 1,256,488 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Antero Resources by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,168,222 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $131,691,000 after buying an additional 668,836 shares in the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association boosted its holdings in shares of Antero Resources by 125.6% during the 2nd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 1,169,417 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $53,934,000 after buying an additional 651,000 shares in the last quarter. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Antero Resources by 306.8% during the 2nd quarter. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC now owns 508,473 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $10,856,000 after buying an additional 383,473 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Antero Resources by 48.8% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,158,731 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $24,739,000 after buying an additional 380,164 shares in the last quarter. 94.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE AR opened at $15.81 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Antero Resources has a 52 week low of $15.29 and a 52 week high of $22.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 131.75, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.78.

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.23. Antero Resources had a net margin of 5.12% and a return on equity of 2.80%. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.01 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Antero Resources will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Antero Resources Company Profile

Antero Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores, produces, and develops natural gas, natural gas liquids, and oil properties in the United States. As of December 31, 2017 had approximately 484,000 net acres in the southwestern core of the Marcellus Shale; approximately 137,000 net acres in the core of the Utica Shale; and approximately 214,000 net acres of Marcellus Shale leasehold.

