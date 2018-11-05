Analyzing Almost Never Films (HLWD) & Tilly’s (TLYS)

Almost Never Films (OTCMKTS:HLWD) and Tilly’s (NYSE:TLYS) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, valuation, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Almost Never Films and Tilly’s’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Almost Never Films $10,000.00 578.00 -$340,000.00 N/A N/A Tilly’s $576.90 million 0.83 $14.70 million $0.65 25.09

Tilly’s has higher revenue and earnings than Almost Never Films.

Profitability

This table compares Almost Never Films and Tilly’s’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Almost Never Films N/A -150.11% -21.41% Tilly’s 4.41% 15.08% 8.94%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

49.7% of Tilly’s shares are owned by institutional investors. 83.1% of Almost Never Films shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 48.3% of Tilly’s shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

Almost Never Films has a beta of -0.82, suggesting that its stock price is 182% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Tilly’s has a beta of 0.13, suggesting that its stock price is 87% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Almost Never Films and Tilly’s, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Almost Never Films 0 0 0 0 N/A Tilly’s 0 1 4 0 2.80

Tilly’s has a consensus price target of $22.50, suggesting a potential upside of 38.46%. Given Tilly’s’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Tilly’s is more favorable than Almost Never Films.

Summary

Tilly’s beats Almost Never Films on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Almost Never Films Company Profile

Almost Never Films Inc. operates as a film company in the United States. It focuses on film production activities; and the provision of production related services. The company is based in West Hollywood, California.

Tilly’s Company Profile

Tilly's, Inc. retails casual apparel, footwear, and accessories for young men and women, and boys and girls in the United States. Its apparel merchandise includes tops, outerwear, bottoms, and dresses; and accessories merchandise comprises backpacks, hats, sunglasses, headphones, handbags, watches, jewelry, and others. The company also provides third-party merchandise assortment across its various product categories. As of February 3, 2018, it operated 219 stores in 32 states. The company also sells its products through its e-commerce Website, tillys.com. Tilly's, Inc.was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Irvine, California.

