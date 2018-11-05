Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Axon Enterprise (AAXN)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ: AAXN):

10/24/2018 – Axon Enterprise was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Axon Enterprise, Inc. engages in the development, manufacture and sale of conducted electrical weapons for the law enforcement, federal, military, corrections, private security and personal defense markets. Its operating segment consists of TASER Weapons and Axon segments. TASER Weapons segment involves in the sale of conducted electrical weapons, accessories and other products and services. Axon segment focuses on devices, wearables, applications, cloud and mobile products. Axon Enterprise Inc., formerly known as TASER International Inc., is headquartered in Scottsdale, AZ. “

10/23/2018 – Axon Enterprise was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $65.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Axon Enterprise, Inc. engages in the development, manufacture and sale of conducted electrical weapons for the law enforcement, federal, military, corrections, private security and personal defense markets. Its operating segment consists of TASER Weapons and Axon segments. TASER Weapons segment involves in the sale of conducted electrical weapons, accessories and other products and services. Axon segment focuses on devices, wearables, applications, cloud and mobile products. Axon Enterprise Inc., formerly known as TASER International Inc., is headquartered in Scottsdale, AZ. “

10/22/2018 – Axon Enterprise had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at CL King.

10/15/2018 – Axon Enterprise was downgraded by analysts at LADENBURG THALM/SH SH from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $77.00 price target on the stock.

10/2/2018 – Axon Enterprise is now covered by analysts at Northcoast Research. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

9/22/2018 – Axon Enterprise was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.

9/14/2018 – Axon Enterprise is now covered by analysts at Raymond James. They set an “outperform” rating and a $79.00 price target on the stock.

9/7/2018 – Axon Enterprise was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

Shares of Axon Enterprise stock opened at $61.20 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.57 billion, a PE ratio of 226.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.77 and a beta of 1.00. Axon Enterprise Inc has a 12 month low of $20.57 and a 12 month high of $76.45.

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AAXN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $99.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $95.74 million. Axon Enterprise had a return on equity of 11.80% and a net margin of 5.35%. Research analysts expect that Axon Enterprise Inc will post 0.51 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Mark W. Kroll sold 7,097 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.34, for a total value of $456,620.98. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 24,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,550,915.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Mark W. Kroll sold 3,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Sunday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.85, for a total value of $70,835.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 55,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,259,834.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 38,197 shares of company stock valued at $2,471,656. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AAXN. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Axon Enterprise by 1,515.0% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,615 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 1,515 shares during the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Axon Enterprise during the second quarter valued at $126,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in Axon Enterprise during the second quarter valued at $147,000. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new stake in Axon Enterprise during the second quarter valued at $175,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new stake in Axon Enterprise during the third quarter valued at $204,000. 81.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted electrical weapons (CEWs) worldwide. The company operates through two segments, TASER Weapons, and Software and Sensors. It offers TASER X26P and TASER X2 smart weapons for law enforcement; consumer CEWs; and replacement cartridges and consumables, as well as performance power magazines.

