Analysts Set Invuity Inc (IVTY) Target Price at $4.25

Shares of Invuity Inc (NASDAQ:IVTY) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $4.25.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Invuity from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 6th. William Blair downgraded shares of Invuity from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 11th. Piper Jaffray Companies downgraded shares of Invuity from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 11th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Invuity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 11th. Finally, Leerink Swann downgraded shares of Invuity from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 12th.

NASDAQ IVTY remained flat at $$7.39 during trading on Wednesday. Invuity has a 1 year low of $2.35 and a 1 year high of $9.55.

Invuity (NASDAQ:IVTY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $10.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.73 million.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IVTY. Gabelli Funds LLC acquired a new stake in Invuity in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $6,398,000. Kassirer Asset Management Corp acquired a new stake in Invuity in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,126,000. Cannell Capital LLC boosted its stake in Invuity by 36.2% in the 2nd quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 1,498,034 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $5,842,000 after purchasing an additional 398,034 shares in the last quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. acquired a new stake in Invuity in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,597,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Invuity by 30.1% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 668,280 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,606,000 after purchasing an additional 154,614 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.34% of the company’s stock.

Invuity Company Profile

Invuity, Inc, a medical technology company, develops and markets surgical devices in the United States and Asia. The company through its intelligent photonics technology platform develops single-use and reusable illuminated surgical devices, which provide surgeons with illumination and direct visualization of surgical cavities.

