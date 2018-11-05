Analysts Set Interserve plc (IRV) Target Price at $96.25

Shares of Interserve plc (LON:IRV) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 96.25 ($1.26).

A number of analysts recently issued reports on IRV shares. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating on shares of Interserve in a research report on Tuesday, August 7th. Liberum Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of Interserve in a research report on Tuesday, August 7th. Numis Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Interserve in a research report on Tuesday, August 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Interserve from GBX 93 ($1.22) to GBX 95 ($1.24) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th.

Shares of LON IRV traded down GBX 0.28 ($0.00) during midday trading on Friday, reaching GBX 49.12 ($0.64). 129,487 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,640,000. Interserve has a one year low of GBX 52.75 ($0.69) and a one year high of GBX 249.75 ($3.26).

Interserve Plc provides advice, design, construction, equipment, facilities management, and citizen services in the United Kingdom and internationally. Its Support Services segment offers support services to public- and private-sector clients. The company's Construction segment designs, constructs, and maintains buildings and infrastructure.

