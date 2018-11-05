Analysts Set Expectations for Park Lawn Corp’s FY2018 Earnings (PLC)

Park Lawn Corp (TSE:PLC) – Equities research analysts at National Bank Financial dropped their FY2018 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Park Lawn in a research report issued on Thursday, November 1st. National Bank Financial analyst L. Aghazarian now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.76 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.77. National Bank Financial has a “Outperform” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock.

Separately, TD Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a C$32.00 price target on shares of Park Lawn in a report on Friday, October 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$30.08.

Park Lawn stock opened at C$23.38 on Monday. Park Lawn has a 12-month low of C$19.54 and a 12-month high of C$27.95.

Park Lawn (TSE:PLC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 14th. The company reported C$0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.22 by C($0.04). The company had revenue of C$40.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$39.73 million.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 31st will be issued a $0.038 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 30th. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.95%.

Park Lawn Company Profile

Park Lawn Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides goods and services associated with the disposition and memorialization of human remains in Canada and the United States. It owns and operates cemeteries, crematoriums, and funeral homes. The company also engages in chapels, planning offices, and transfer service businesses.

