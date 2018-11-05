Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Elanco Animal Health (ELAN)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Elanco Animal Health (NASDAQ: ELAN):

10/15/2018 – Elanco Animal Health is now covered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They set an “overweight” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock.

10/15/2018 – Elanco Animal Health is now covered by analysts at Cowen Inc. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

10/15/2018 – Elanco Animal Health is now covered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They set a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock.

10/15/2018 – Elanco Animal Health is now covered by analysts at Bank of America Corp. They set a “neutral” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock.

10/15/2018 – Elanco Animal Health is now covered by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc. They set a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock.

10/15/2018 – Elanco Animal Health is now covered by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock.

10/15/2018 – Elanco Animal Health is now covered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock.

10/12/2018 – Elanco Animal Health is now covered by analysts at Craig Hallum. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

9/26/2018 – Elanco Animal Health is now covered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets. They set a “market perform” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock.

9/19/2018 – Elanco Animal Health is now covered by analysts at Gabelli. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ELAN traded down $0.52 on Monday, hitting $32.58. 7,091 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,011,381. Elanco Animal Health has a 52 week low of $30.10 and a 52 week high of $37.61.

In other Elanco Animal Health news, CEO Jeffrey N. Simmons acquired 22,000 shares of Elanco Animal Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $24.00 per share, for a total transaction of $528,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Lawrence Erik Kurzius acquired 10,000 shares of Elanco Animal Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $24.00 per share, with a total value of $240,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 33,000 shares of company stock valued at $792,000 over the last 90 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Elanco Animal Health in the 3rd quarter worth about $274,000. First Manhattan Co. bought a new stake in Elanco Animal Health in the 3rd quarter worth about $348,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new stake in Elanco Animal Health in the 3rd quarter worth about $425,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Elanco Animal Health in the 3rd quarter worth about $456,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. bought a new stake in Elanco Animal Health in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,898,000.

