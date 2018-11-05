Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Baytex Energy (BTE)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Baytex Energy (NYSE: BTE) recently:

11/5/2018 – Baytex Energy was upgraded by analysts at Raymond James from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating.

11/5/2018 – Baytex Energy had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at TD Securities. They now have a $5.50 price target on the stock.

11/2/2018 – Baytex Energy had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Desjardins.

10/23/2018 – Baytex Energy was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Baytex Energy Trust is a conventional oil and gas income trust focused on maintaining its production and asset base through internal property development and delivering consistent returns to its unitholders. “

10/2/2018 – Baytex Energy was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

9/14/2018 – Baytex Energy was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

Shares of Baytex Energy stock traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $2.19. 2,181,531 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,098,355. Baytex Energy Corp has a 52-week low of $1.90 and a 52-week high of $4.85. The firm has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of -109.25 and a beta of 3.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

Baytex Energy (NYSE:BTE) (TSE:BTE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $334.21 million during the quarter. Baytex Energy had a negative return on equity of 6.30% and a net margin of 1.84%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Baytex Energy Corp will post -0.28 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BTE. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Baytex Energy by 310.8% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 49,300 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 37,300 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Baytex Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $822,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Baytex Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $168,000. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Baytex Energy by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 977,032 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,248,000 after purchasing an additional 37,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in Baytex Energy by 46.7% in the 2nd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 3,540,502 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $11,762,000 after purchasing an additional 1,127,790 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.58% of the company’s stock.

Baytex Energy Corp., an oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, development, and production of oil and natural gas in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and in the Eagle Ford in the United States. It offers heavy oil, heavy gravity crude oil, bitumen, light oil, and natural gas liquids. Its primary oil resource plays include the Eagle Ford in Texas, and the Peace River Oil Sands and Lloydminster heavy oil projects in North America.

