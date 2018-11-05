Analysts Expect Wright Medical Group NV (WMGI) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $186.24 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Wright Medical Group NV (NASDAQ:WMGI) will post $186.24 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Fifteen analysts have issued estimates for Wright Medical Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $184.03 million to $188.08 million. Wright Medical Group reported sales of $170.50 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 9.2%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, November 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Wright Medical Group will report full year sales of $821.68 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $818.60 million to $829.53 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $922.36 million, with estimates ranging from $892.67 million to $972.47 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Wright Medical Group.

Get Wright Medical Group alerts:

Wright Medical Group (NASDAQ:WMGI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 8th. The medical device company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.03. Wright Medical Group had a negative return on equity of 1.94% and a negative net margin of 24.74%. The business had revenue of $205.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $197.20 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.07) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on WMGI. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Wright Medical Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $28.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on Wright Medical Group from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 9th. Piper Jaffray Companies upped their price target on Wright Medical Group to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 9th. Oppenheimer set a $28.00 price target on Wright Medical Group and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Wright Medical Group from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Wright Medical Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.64.

Shares of WMGI traded down $0.88 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $26.87. 45,291 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,196,716. Wright Medical Group has a one year low of $19.01 and a one year high of $29.50. The stock has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a PE ratio of -122.09 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87.

In other news, CFO Lance A. Berry sold 1,182 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.19, for a total transaction of $32,138.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jennifer S. Walker sold 11,466 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.60, for a total value of $327,927.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,305 shares of company stock valued at $405,239 in the last three months. 4.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cortina Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Wright Medical Group in the second quarter worth approximately $221,000. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Wright Medical Group by 4.5% in the second quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 552,912 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $14,354,000 after buying an additional 23,911 shares in the last quarter. Tygh Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Wright Medical Group by 78.1% in the second quarter. Tygh Capital Management Inc. now owns 241,775 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $6,276,000 after buying an additional 105,998 shares in the last quarter. Sivik Global Healthcare LLC purchased a new stake in Wright Medical Group in the second quarter worth approximately $2,204,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Wright Medical Group by 7.0% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 92,781 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,841,000 after buying an additional 6,084 shares in the last quarter.

About Wright Medical Group

Wright Medical Group N.V., a medical device company, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells extremities and biologics products. The company offers joint implants and bone fixation devices for the shoulder, elbow, wrist, hand, foot, and ankle; and biologics products that are used for supporting the treatment of damaged or diseased bones, tendons, and soft tissues, as well as to stimulate bone growth.

Read More: What are the benefits of a balanced fund?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Wright Medical Group (WMGI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Wright Medical Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wright Medical Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.