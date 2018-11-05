Analysts Expect MutualFirst Financial, Inc. (MFSF) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $21.55 Million

Brokerages expect MutualFirst Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:MFSF) to post sales of $21.55 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for MutualFirst Financial’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $21.50 million and the highest estimate coming in at $21.60 million. MutualFirst Financial posted sales of $17.04 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 26.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Friday, February 1st.

On average, analysts expect that MutualFirst Financial will report full year sales of $82.35 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $82.20 million to $82.50 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $88.20 million, with estimates ranging from $87.90 million to $88.50 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for MutualFirst Financial.

MutualFirst Financial (NASDAQ:MFSF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 25th. The bank reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($0.02). MutualFirst Financial had a return on equity of 10.57% and a net margin of 16.27%. The company had revenue of $21.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.65 million.

MFSF has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MutualFirst Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 18th. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating on shares of MutualFirst Financial in a report on Monday, July 30th. TheStreet downgraded shares of MutualFirst Financial from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, July 27th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of MutualFirst Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, September 22nd. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of MutualFirst Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.50.

NASDAQ MFSF opened at $36.27 on Monday. MutualFirst Financial has a 52-week low of $33.66 and a 52-week high of $40.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market cap of $311.47 million, a P/E ratio of 18.99, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.14.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in MutualFirst Financial during the second quarter worth about $882,000. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new position in MutualFirst Financial during the second quarter worth about $209,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in MutualFirst Financial by 2.2% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 446,609 shares of the bank’s stock worth $16,190,000 after purchasing an additional 9,736 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in MutualFirst Financial by 8.9% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 232,347 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,771,000 after purchasing an additional 18,947 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in MutualFirst Financial by 13.4% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 17,838 shares of the bank’s stock worth $658,000 after purchasing an additional 2,110 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.71% of the company’s stock.

About MutualFirst Financial

MutualFirst Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for MutualBank that provides various financial services in the United States. It accepts savings deposit, NOW, and demand accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company offers one-to four-family residential property, commercial real estate, construction and development, and commercial business loans; consumer loans, such as auto loans, boat and recreational vehicle loans, loans secured by savings deposits, and credit card and unsecured consumer loans; and adjustable rate loans.

