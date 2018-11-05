Analysts Expect Immunomedics, Inc. (IMMU) to Post -$0.28 EPS

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Immunomedics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMMU) will report ($0.28) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Immunomedics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.21) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.31). Immunomedics posted earnings per share of ($0.16) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 75%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, November 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Immunomedics will report full-year earnings of ($1.09) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.21) to ($0.82). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($0.91) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.31) to ($0.74). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Immunomedics.

Immunomedics (NASDAQ:IMMU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 23rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.46). Immunomedics had a negative net margin of 12,701.21% and a negative return on equity of 124.54%. The firm had revenue of $0.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.27 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.48) EPS. Immunomedics’s quarterly revenue was down 33.3% on a year-over-year basis.

IMMU has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Immunomedics in a report on Monday, September 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Immunomedics in a report on Tuesday, September 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on shares of Immunomedics from $31.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 17th. TheStreet lowered shares of Immunomedics from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 11th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Immunomedics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Immunomedics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.00.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Immunomedics by 24.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,228,828 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $265,786,000 after buying an additional 2,195,066 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Immunomedics by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,494,182 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $201,057,000 after buying an additional 699,658 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Immunomedics by 37.4% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,742,519 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $88,585,000 after buying an additional 1,019,401 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in shares of Immunomedics by 66.4% during the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,217,759 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $76,164,000 after buying an additional 1,284,303 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RA Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Immunomedics during the 2nd quarter worth about $73,845,000. 78.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of IMMU stock traded down $0.01 on Wednesday, hitting $24.51. The stock had a trading volume of 1,002,477 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,897,242. Immunomedics has a twelve month low of $8.68 and a twelve month high of $27.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.80 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a quick ratio of 14.83, a current ratio of 14.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Immunomedics Company Profile

Immunomedics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops monoclonal antibody-based products for the targeted treatment of cancer. Its advanced antibody-drug conjugates are sacituzumab govitecan and labetuzumab govitecan, which are in advanced trials for various solid tumors and metastatic colorectal cancer, respectively.

