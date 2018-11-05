Analysts Expect DNB Financial Corp (DNBF) to Announce $0.65 EPS

DNB Financial Corp (NASDAQ:DNBF) has been assigned a consensus broker rating score of 3.00 (Hold) from the one analysts that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating.

Analysts have set a twelve-month consensus price objective of $36.00 for the company and are predicting that the company will post $0.65 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned DNB Financial an industry rank of 156 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

A number of brokerages have commented on DNBF. ValuEngine upgraded shares of DNB Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DNB Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 25th.

Shares of DNB Financial stock opened at $34.00 on Monday. DNB Financial has a 12-month low of $30.40 and a 12-month high of $38.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $146.42 million, a PE ratio of 14.91 and a beta of 0.35.

DNB Financial (NASDAQ:DNBF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.03. DNB Financial had a net margin of 16.89% and a return on equity of 9.97%. The firm had revenue of $10.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.60 million. As a group, research analysts expect that DNB Financial will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DNBF. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of DNB Financial during the 2nd quarter worth $109,000. Hartford Investment Management Co. acquired a new stake in DNB Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $204,000. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in DNB Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $207,000. Baldwin Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in DNB Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $207,000. Finally, LMR Partners LLP acquired a new stake in DNB Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $236,000. 31.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DNB Financial Company Profile

DNB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for DNB First, National Association that provides a range of commercial banking products and services to individuals and small to medium sized businesses. The company offers deposit products, including money market, savings, demand, and NOW accounts; and time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit, including IRAs and brokered deposits.

