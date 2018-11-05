Analysts Anticipate Teradata Co. (TDC) Will Post Earnings of $0.46 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC) will post earnings of $0.46 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Teradata’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.44 and the highest is $0.48. Teradata reported earnings of $0.58 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 20.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Teradata will report full-year earnings of $1.21 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.20 to $1.25. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $1.58 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.35 to $1.84. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Teradata.

Teradata (NYSE:TDC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 1st. The technology company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $526.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $534.95 million. Teradata had a positive return on equity of 18.10% and a negative net margin of 2.68%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.29 EPS.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Teradata from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 7th. Barclays upped their price objective on Teradata from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 7th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Teradata from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 3rd. Finally, Standpoint Research downgraded Teradata from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.09.

TDC stock opened at $35.77 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $4.26 billion, a PE ratio of 44.16, a PEG ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.75. Teradata has a 52 week low of $33.63 and a 52 week high of $44.27.

In related news, EVP Daniel L. Harrington sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.35, for a total transaction of $524,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 92,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,752,348.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Natixis boosted its position in Teradata by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis now owns 52,236 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,097,000 after purchasing an additional 1,325 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in Teradata by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 83,947 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,370,000 after buying an additional 1,377 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Teradata by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 280,416 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,575,000 after buying an additional 1,401 shares during the last quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB boosted its position in Teradata by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 19,004 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $717,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its position in Teradata by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 15,591 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $588,000 after buying an additional 1,878 shares during the last quarter. 99.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Teradata Company Profile

Teradata Corporation provides analytic data solutions and related services worldwide. The company operates through Americas Data and Analytics, and International Data and Analytics segments. Its analytic data solutions comprise software, hardware, and related business consulting and support services.

