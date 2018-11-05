Analysts Anticipate JetBlue Airways Co. (JBLU) to Announce $0.33 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU) to report earnings of $0.33 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for JetBlue Airways’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.27 to $0.37. JetBlue Airways reported earnings per share of $0.32 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 3.1%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, January 24th.

On average, analysts expect that JetBlue Airways will report full year earnings of $1.43 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.34 to $1.55. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $1.63 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.42 to $1.85. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for JetBlue Airways.

Get JetBlue Airways alerts:

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 23rd. The transportation company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.01. JetBlue Airways had a return on equity of 9.66% and a net margin of 9.27%. The business had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.01 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.55 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on JetBlue Airways to $20.25 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised JetBlue Airways from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 30th. BidaskClub raised JetBlue Airways from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 30th. Imperial Capital dropped their price target on JetBlue Airways from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 24th. Finally, Cowen dropped their price target on JetBlue Airways from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. JetBlue Airways currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.66.

Shares of JBLU stock opened at $17.66 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. JetBlue Airways has a twelve month low of $15.76 and a twelve month high of $23.08. The company has a market capitalization of $5.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.65.

In other news, EVP James G. Hnat sold 6,000 shares of JetBlue Airways stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.30, for a total transaction of $115,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,334.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robin Hayes sold 2,000 shares of JetBlue Airways stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.12, for a total value of $38,240.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 436,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,351,673.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of JetBlue Airways by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,288,138 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $498,949,000 after purchasing an additional 81,918 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in JetBlue Airways by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 11,520,278 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $218,651,000 after buying an additional 60,141 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in JetBlue Airways by 18.3% in the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 7,553,189 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $143,359,000 after buying an additional 1,168,454 shares in the last quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. boosted its stake in JetBlue Airways by 64.4% in the 2nd quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 6,941,452 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $131,749,000 after buying an additional 2,719,980 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC boosted its stake in JetBlue Airways by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 6,007,422 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $116,304,000 after buying an additional 624,744 shares in the last quarter. 87.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

JetBlue Airways Company Profile

JetBlue Airways Corporation, a passenger carrier company, provides air transportation services. As of December 31, 2017, the company operated a fleet of 53 Airbus A321 aircraft, 130 Airbus A320 aircraft, and 60 Embraer E190 aircraft. It also served 101 destinations in 30 states in the United States, the District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, the U.S.

See Also: Are analyst ratings accurate?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on JetBlue Airways (JBLU)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for JetBlue Airways Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JetBlue Airways and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.