Analysts Anticipate Eastside Distilling Inc (EAST) to Announce -$0.29 EPS

Analysts expect that Eastside Distilling Inc (NASDAQ:EAST) will announce earnings per share of ($0.29) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Eastside Distilling’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.21) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.36). Eastside Distilling posted earnings per share of ($0.34) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 14.7%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, November 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Eastside Distilling will report full year earnings of ($1.21) per share for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($0.65) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.95) to ($0.35). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Eastside Distilling.

Eastside Distilling (NASDAQ:EAST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $1.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 million. Eastside Distilling had a negative net margin of 130.79% and a negative return on equity of 118.61%.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded Eastside Distilling from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 2nd.

NASDAQ EAST traded up $0.60 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $8.25. 42,001 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,794. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.41 million, a PE ratio of -5.81 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 7.69 and a quick ratio of 2.40. Eastside Distilling has a 12-month low of $3.53 and a 12-month high of $9.25.

In other news, CFO Steve Shum sold 11,604 shares of Eastside Distilling stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.52, for a total value of $87,262.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Grover T. Wickersham sold 50,000 shares of Eastside Distilling stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.75, for a total value of $387,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 20.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EAST. Orca Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Eastside Distilling by 118.8% in the 3rd quarter. Orca Investment Management LLC now owns 465,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,817,000 after purchasing an additional 252,775 shares during the period. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Eastside Distilling by 105.8% in the 2nd quarter. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC now owns 247,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,100,000 after purchasing an additional 127,000 shares during the period. Ashford Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Eastside Distilling in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $425,000. Royce & Associates LP purchased a new position in shares of Eastside Distilling in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $144,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eastside Distilling in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $135,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.97% of the company’s stock.

About Eastside Distilling

Eastside Distilling, Inc develops, manufactures, produces, and markets hand-crafted spirits in the United States. The company offers bourbon under the Burnside West End Blend, Burnside Oregon Oaked Bourbon, and Burnside Goose Hollow RSV Bourbon brand names; premium whiskey under the Barrel Hitch American Whiskey brand names; distinctive whiskey under the Cherry Bomb Whiskey and Marionberry Whiskey brand names; rum under the Below Deck Silver Rum, Below Deck Spiced Rum, Below Deck Coffee Rum, and Below Deck Ginger Rum brand names; and vodka under the Portland Potato Vodka brand name.

