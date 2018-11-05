Analog Devices (ADI) Upgraded to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on ADI. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Analog Devices from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Analog Devices from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $109.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 17th. Nomura began coverage on shares of Analog Devices in a research note on Wednesday, July 18th. They issued a neutral rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets restated a buy rating and issued a $107.00 target price on shares of Analog Devices in a research note on Monday, August 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $108.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $103.70.

ADI opened at $87.18 on Thursday. Analog Devices has a fifty-two week low of $76.62 and a fifty-two week high of $103.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.58. The firm has a market cap of $32.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.23.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.07. Analog Devices had a net margin of 22.94% and a return on equity of 20.89%. The firm had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.26 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Analog Devices will post 5.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analog Devices announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, August 21st that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to reacquire up to 5.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, Director Ray Stata sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.30, for a total value of $2,006,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 171,936 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,245,180.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Joseph Hassett sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.40, for a total value of $1,204,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 26,711 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,681,784.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 86,050 shares of company stock valued at $8,318,658. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ADI. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. bought a new position in Analog Devices during the 2nd quarter worth $373,000. Clarus Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Analog Devices during the 2nd quarter worth $139,000. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd increased its position in Analog Devices by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 116,284 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $11,153,000 after buying an additional 2,450 shares during the period. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt increased its position in Analog Devices by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt now owns 2,219,510 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $212,895,000 after buying an additional 200,000 shares during the period. Finally, DnB Asset Management AS bought a new position in Analog Devices during the 2nd quarter worth $4,503,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.20% of the company’s stock.

About Analog Devices

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets a portfolio of solutions that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technology, including integrated circuits (ICs), algorithms, software, and subsystems. It offers data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; high-performance amplifiers to condition analog signals; and radio frequency ICs to support cellular infrastructure.

