Anadarko Petroleum Co. to Post FY2018 Earnings of $2.94 Per Share, Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Forecasts (APC)

Anadarko Petroleum Co. (NYSE:APC) – Equities research analysts at Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group cut their FY2018 earnings per share estimates for shares of Anadarko Petroleum in a report released on Wednesday, October 31st. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group analyst M. Mcallister now anticipates that the oil and gas development company will earn $2.94 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $3.39. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group has a “Overweight” rating and a $92.00 price target on the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group also issued estimates for Anadarko Petroleum’s Q4 2018 earnings at $1.06 EPS, Q1 2019 earnings at $1.09 EPS, Q2 2019 earnings at $1.01 EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at $1.01 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $0.98 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $4.09 EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at $0.91 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $0.85 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.83 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $3.39 EPS.

Anadarko Petroleum (NYSE:APC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 30th. The oil and gas development company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.02). Anadarko Petroleum had a net margin of 11.49% and a return on equity of 8.90%. The firm had revenue of $3.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.77) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Anadarko Petroleum in a research report on Wednesday, August 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $77.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America set a $100.00 target price on shares of Anadarko Petroleum and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Anadarko Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 22nd. Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of Anadarko Petroleum from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 23rd. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of Anadarko Petroleum in a research report on Friday, September 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.75.

NYSE APC opened at $53.21 on Monday. Anadarko Petroleum has a 12 month low of $46.80 and a 12 month high of $76.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.45.

Anadarko Petroleum announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Monday, July 9th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the oil and gas development company to reacquire up to 2.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of APC. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its holdings in Anadarko Petroleum by 63.9% in the third quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 145,900 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $9,835,000 after acquiring an additional 56,900 shares in the last quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust raised its holdings in Anadarko Petroleum by 8.7% in the third quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 71,280 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $4,805,000 after acquiring an additional 5,725 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in Anadarko Petroleum in the third quarter valued at approximately $209,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Anadarko Petroleum by 25.0% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,458,259 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $233,121,000 after acquiring an additional 692,224 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in Anadarko Petroleum by 7.1% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 76,714 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $5,171,000 after acquiring an additional 5,091 shares in the last quarter. 85.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Anadarko Petroleum Corporation engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of oil and gas properties. It operates through three segments: Exploration and Production, WES Midstream, and Other Midstream. The company explores for and produces oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

