Anadarko Petroleum (APC) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Guggenheim

Guggenheim restated their buy rating on shares of Anadarko Petroleum (NYSE:APC) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning. The brokerage currently has a $79.00 target price on the oil and gas development company’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Anadarko Petroleum from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $74.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, October 22nd. Seaport Global Securities reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Anadarko Petroleum in a research note on Wednesday, July 25th. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group upped their price objective on Anadarko Petroleum to $92.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, July 19th. ValuEngine downgraded Anadarko Petroleum from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on Anadarko Petroleum from $76.00 to $74.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $81.75.

Anadarko Petroleum stock opened at $53.21 on Thursday. Anadarko Petroleum has a 1 year low of $46.80 and a 1 year high of $76.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The company has a market capitalization of $26.83 billion, a PE ratio of -27.15, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.45.

Anadarko Petroleum (NYSE:APC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 30th. The oil and gas development company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.02). Anadarko Petroleum had a net margin of 11.49% and a return on equity of 8.90%. The firm had revenue of $3.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.77) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 48.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Anadarko Petroleum will post 2.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Anadarko Petroleum announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Monday, July 9th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the oil and gas development company to reacquire up to 2.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its position in Anadarko Petroleum by 63.9% during the 3rd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 145,900 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $9,835,000 after purchasing an additional 56,900 shares during the period. FineMark National Bank & Trust increased its position in Anadarko Petroleum by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 71,280 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $4,805,000 after purchasing an additional 5,725 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Anadarko Petroleum during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $209,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of Anadarko Petroleum by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,458,259 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $233,121,000 after buying an additional 692,224 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in shares of Anadarko Petroleum by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 76,714 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $5,171,000 after buying an additional 5,091 shares during the period. 85.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Anadarko Petroleum Company Profile

Anadarko Petroleum Corporation engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of oil and gas properties. It operates through three segments: Exploration and Production, WES Midstream, and Other Midstream. The company explores for and produces oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

