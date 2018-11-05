Ammo Reloaded Tops One Day Volume of $7.00 (AMMO)

Ammo Reloaded (CURRENCY:AMMO) traded 1.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on November 5th. Ammo Reloaded has a total market cap of $55,221.00 and $7.00 worth of Ammo Reloaded was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Ammo Reloaded has traded down 0.2% against the US dollar. One Ammo Reloaded coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0007 or 0.00000011 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

E-Dinar Coin (EDR) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0172 or 0.00000268 BTC.

Tao (XTO) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00004287 BTC.

AC3 (AC3) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0319 or 0.00000496 BTC.

Syndicate (SYNX) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0647 or 0.00001006 BTC.

Capricoin (CPC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00009605 BTC.

GanjaCoin (MRJA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0410 or 0.00000441 BTC.

CannabisCoin (CANN) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0118 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Magnet (MAG) traded 24.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0184 or 0.00000285 BTC.

Monkey Project (MONK) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002621 BTC.

Mao Zedong (MAO) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0523 or 0.00000810 BTC.

Ammo Reloaded Coin Profile

Ammo Reloaded is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses theX11 hashing algorithm. It launched on May 10th, 2017. Ammo Reloaded’s total supply is 77,777,777 coins. Ammo Reloaded’s official Twitter account is @ReloadedAmmo and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Ammo Reloaded is /r/AmmoReloaded and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Ammo Reloaded is ammoreloaded.io

Ammo Reloaded Coin Trading

Ammo Reloaded can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ammo Reloaded directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ammo Reloaded should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ammo Reloaded using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

