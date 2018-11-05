Amgen, Inc. (AMGN) Position Reduced by Dowling & Yahnke LLC

Dowling & Yahnke LLC lessened its stake in Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 37,060 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 439 shares during the quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $7,682,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Amgen by 1.4% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,187,759 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $202,489,000 after buying an additional 15,948 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Amgen by 45.1% during the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 30,466 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,624,000 after buying an additional 9,469 shares in the last quarter. JLB & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Amgen by 10.2% during the second quarter. JLB & Associates Inc. now owns 70,410 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $12,996,000 after buying an additional 6,544 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amgen by 2.0% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 149,006 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $27,505,000 after buying an additional 2,942 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Salem Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Amgen during the second quarter worth $203,000. 82.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Amgen alerts:

NASDAQ AMGN opened at $187.06 on Monday. Amgen, Inc. has a 12 month low of $163.31 and a 12 month high of $210.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a current ratio of 3.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $119.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.37.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The medical research company reported $3.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.45 by $0.24. Amgen had a net margin of 9.44% and a return on equity of 54.14%. The company had revenue of $5.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.78 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.27 earnings per share. Amgen’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Amgen, Inc. will post 14.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 16th will be given a $1.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 15th. This represents a $5.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.82%. Amgen’s payout ratio is currently 41.97%.

AMGN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Amgen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $234.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, October 1st. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Amgen from $188.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 30th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $206.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a report on Friday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Amgen in a report on Thursday, October 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Amgen from $165.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $204.55.

Amgen Company Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It offers products for the treatment of oncology/hematology, cardiovascular, inflammation, bone health, nephrology, and neuroscience. The company's products include Evenity to treat osteoporosis in postmenopausal women; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Repatha to treat coronary diseases; Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Parsabiv to treat secondary hyperparathyroidism (sHPT); and Aimovig for the prevention of migraine.

See Also: Book Value Of Equity Per Share – BVPS Explained



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN).

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.