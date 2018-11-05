Amerisafe, Inc. (AMSF) Shares Bought by Copeland Capital Management LLC

Copeland Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amerisafe, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSF) by 7.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 191,812 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,929 shares during the period. Copeland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Amerisafe were worth $11,883,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in Amerisafe by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 35,735 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,972,000 after buying an additional 867 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Amerisafe by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 546,770 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $31,576,000 after buying an additional 1,654 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC lifted its position in Amerisafe by 22.8% in the 2nd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 10,233 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $591,000 after buying an additional 1,899 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Amerisafe by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 61,538 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,554,000 after buying an additional 2,044 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keybank National Association OH lifted its position in Amerisafe by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 21,775 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,258,000 after buying an additional 2,950 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of AMSF stock opened at $64.40 on Monday. Amerisafe, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $52.00 and a fifty-two week high of $67.96. The company has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.51 and a beta of 0.52.

Amerisafe (NASDAQ:AMSF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 24th. The insurance provider reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.26. Amerisafe had a return on equity of 15.21% and a net margin of 14.15%. The firm had revenue of $93.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $94.39 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Amerisafe, Inc. will post 3.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 14th will be given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 13th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. Amerisafe’s payout ratio is currently 28.57%.

In other Amerisafe news, CFO Neal Andrew Fuller sold 2,291 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.61, for a total value of $145,730.51. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 20,919 shares in the company, valued at $1,330,657.59. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Randy Roach sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.50, for a total value of $50,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $534,797. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

AMSF has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BidaskClub upgraded Amerisafe from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods set a $61.00 target price on Amerisafe and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. JMP Securities boosted their target price on Amerisafe from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Amerisafe from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 10th. Finally, Boenning Scattergood restated a “hold” rating on shares of Amerisafe in a research report on Thursday, October 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Amerisafe currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.33.

About Amerisafe

AMERISAFE, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides workers' compensation insurance in the United States. Its workers' compensation insurance policies provide benefits to injured employees for temporary or permanent disability, death, and medical and hospital expenses. The company serves small to mid-sized employers involved in construction, trucking, logging and lumber, manufacturing, agriculture, maritime, oil and gas, and other industries through agencies.

