American Capital Management Inc. Purchases 2,920 Shares of Trimble Inc (TRMB)

American Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Trimble Inc (NASDAQ:TRMB) by 0.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 872,793 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,920 shares during the period. Trimble comprises 1.7% of American Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. American Capital Management Inc. owned 0.35% of Trimble worth $37,932,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TRMB. State Treasurer State of Michigan raised its holdings in Trimble by 1.4% in the second quarter. State Treasurer State of Michigan now owns 91,800 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $3,015,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Trimble by 0.9% in the second quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 151,716 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $4,982,000 after acquiring an additional 1,332 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its holdings in Trimble by 11.9% in the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 14,130 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $614,000 after acquiring an additional 1,498 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. raised its holdings in Trimble by 4.5% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 36,313 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,193,000 after acquiring an additional 1,558 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its holdings in Trimble by 0.5% in the second quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 322,715 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $10,598,000 after acquiring an additional 1,629 shares in the last quarter. 90.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TRMB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Trimble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 12th. ValuEngine raised shares of Trimble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 12th. BidaskClub raised shares of Trimble from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Trimble from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.40.

In other Trimble news, CFO Robert G. Painter sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.11, for a total transaction of $29,332.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $513,827.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Merit E. Janow sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.48, for a total transaction of $1,244,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 60,356 shares in the company, valued at $2,503,566.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 72,306 shares of company stock worth $2,946,255 over the last three months. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:TRMB opened at $38.18 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $9.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 2.45. Trimble Inc has a 1-year low of $32.01 and a 1-year high of $45.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.93.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $804.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $806.12 million. Trimble had a return on equity of 16.52% and a net margin of 5.32%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.39 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Trimble Inc will post 1.62 EPS for the current year.

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Buildings and Infrastructure, Geospatial, Resources and Utilities, and Transportation. The Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for route selection and design; systems to guide and control construction equipment; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; integrated site layout and measurement systems; applications for sub-contractors and trades; integrated workplace management services software; capital program and facility management solutions; field based data collection systems; and communication systems and back-office software.

