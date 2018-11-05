American Capital Management Inc. Has $61.39 Million Holdings in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (FDS)

American Capital Management Inc. reduced its position in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 274,417 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 862 shares during the period. FactSet Research Systems accounts for about 2.7% of American Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. American Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in FactSet Research Systems were worth $61,390,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bruderman Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems during the second quarter valued at $112,000. Investment Partners LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems during the third quarter valued at $224,000. Delaney Dennis R purchased a new stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems during the third quarter valued at $200,000. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems during the third quarter valued at $212,000. Finally, Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems during the third quarter valued at $217,000. 91.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on FDS. ValuEngine raised shares of FactSet Research Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of FactSet Research Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 19th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $203.00 to $219.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 26th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $188.00 to $223.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $210.00 target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. FactSet Research Systems currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $212.45.

In other FactSet Research Systems news, SVP Matthew J. Mcnulty sold 1,684 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total value of $378,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,727 shares in the company, valued at $838,575. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Robert J. Robie sold 1,174 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.78, for a total transaction of $263,891.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $643,320.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE FDS opened at $223.51 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $8.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.91. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a 1 year low of $183.89 and a 1 year high of $237.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 2.17.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, September 25th. The business services provider reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $345.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $346.39 million. FactSet Research Systems had a net margin of 19.78% and a return on equity of 58.62%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.90 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 9.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FactSet Research Systems Inc provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It delivers insight and information to financial investment professionals through its analytics, services, contents, and technologies.

