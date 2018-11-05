American Capital Management Inc. Has $13.29 Million Holdings in National Instruments Corp (NATI)

American Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in National Instruments Corp (NASDAQ:NATI) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 275,010 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,595 shares during the quarter. American Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in National Instruments were worth $13,291,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its stake in National Instruments by 1.8% in the third quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 70,708 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,417,000 after purchasing an additional 1,269 shares during the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. lifted its stake in National Instruments by 17.8% in the second quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 8,796 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $369,000 after purchasing an additional 1,330 shares during the last quarter. ARP Americas LP lifted its stake in National Instruments by 17.3% in the second quarter. ARP Americas LP now owns 9,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $399,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in National Instruments by 20.0% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,738 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $368,000 after purchasing an additional 1,458 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in National Instruments by 5.8% in the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 30,800 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,489,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. 77.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get National Instruments alerts:

National Instruments stock opened at $49.67 on Monday. National Instruments Corp has a fifty-two week low of $38.78 and a fifty-two week high of $53.57. The company has a market cap of $6.58 billion, a PE ratio of 40.06 and a beta of 0.98.

National Instruments (NASDAQ:NATI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The technology company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.04. National Instruments had a net margin of 5.50% and a return on equity of 14.02%. The firm had revenue of $346.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $342.65 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that National Instruments Corp will post 1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 8th. National Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 97.87%.

In other news, insider John Charles Roiko sold 1,947 shares of National Instruments stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.99, for a total transaction of $87,595.53. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 22,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,022,172.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey L. Kodosky sold 1,600 shares of National Instruments stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.50, for a total transaction of $77,600.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 364,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,680,432.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 485,735 shares of company stock valued at $22,230,588 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 7.98% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of National Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday. ValuEngine downgraded shares of National Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 24th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of National Instruments in a research note on Monday, October 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. BidaskClub downgraded shares of National Instruments from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised shares of National Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, October 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.25.

About National Instruments

National Instruments Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells systems to engineers and scientists worldwide. It offers LabVIEW, a system design software for measurement, automation, and control; LabVIEW Real-Time and LabVIEW FPGA, which are software add-ons to LabVIEW; LabVIEW Communications System Design Suite for wireless prototyping; LabWindows/CVI for creating test and control applications; and Measurement Studio consisting of measurement and automation add-on libraries, and additional tools for programmers.

Featured Story: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NATI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for National Instruments Corp (NASDAQ:NATI).

Receive News & Ratings for National Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.