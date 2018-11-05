Ameren Corp to Post Q4 2018 Earnings of $0.31 Per Share, SunTrust Banks Forecasts (AEE)

Ameren Corp (NYSE:AEE) – Analysts at SunTrust Banks dropped their Q4 2018 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Ameren in a report issued on Wednesday, October 31st. SunTrust Banks analyst A. Agha now expects that the utilities provider will post earnings per share of $0.31 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.47. SunTrust Banks has a “Hold” rating and a $64.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on Ameren from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Ameren from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 11th. Barclays initiated coverage on Ameren in a research report on Tuesday, July 10th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $63.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine raised Ameren from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 9th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered Ameren from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ameren presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.13.

Shares of NYSE:AEE opened at $63.61 on Monday. Ameren has a fifty-two week low of $51.89 and a fifty-two week high of $67.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.15.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.82 billion. Ameren had a return on equity of 11.38% and a net margin of 10.95%. Ameren’s quarterly revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.24 EPS.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Rampart Investment Management Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ameren during the 2nd quarter valued at about $150,000. Orrstown Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ameren during the 2nd quarter valued at about $152,000. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. grew its stake in shares of Ameren by 274.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. now owns 2,553 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 1,871 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ameren during the 2nd quarter valued at about $166,000. Finally, Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ameren during the 2nd quarter valued at about $174,000. 70.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 12th will be given a $0.475 dividend. This is a positive change from Ameren’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 11th. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.99%. Ameren’s payout ratio is 64.66%.

Ameren Company Profile

Ameren Corporation operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. The company engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution and transmission businesses.

