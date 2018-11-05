Amarin (AMRN) Sets New 12-Month High on Analyst Upgrade

Amarin Co. plc (NASDAQ:AMRN) shares reached a new 52-week high on Monday after SunTrust Banks raised their price target on the stock to $30.00. SunTrust Banks currently has a reduce rating on the stock. Amarin traded as high as $23.14 and last traded at $22.99, with a volume of 325840 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $22.87.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on AMRN. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $10.00 price objective on Amarin and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut Amarin from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 24th. ValuEngine cut Amarin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 28th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Amarin from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Amarin has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.80.

In other Amarin news, Director Joseph S. Zakrzewski sold 500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.60, for a total value of $5,300,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Steven B. Ketchum sold 879,241 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.10, for a total value of $9,759,575.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 3,016,149 shares of company stock worth $34,812,617. Corporate insiders own 4.08% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AMRN. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Amarin by 57.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,335,221 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $16,486,000 after buying an additional 1,952,118 shares during the period. EULAV Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Amarin in the third quarter valued at $15,456,000. C WorldWide Group Holding A S bought a new stake in shares of Amarin in the third quarter valued at $11,064,000. Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Amarin during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,317,000. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amarin during the 3rd quarter valued at $6,017,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.44% of the company’s stock.

The company has a market cap of $6.69 billion, a PE ratio of -92.40 and a beta of 0.70.

Amarin (NASDAQ:AMRN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $55.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.63 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.04) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Amarin Co. plc will post -0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amarin Company Profile (NASDAQ:AMRN)

Amarin Corporation plc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for the treatment of cardiovascular diseases in the United States. The company's lead product is Vascepa, a prescription-only omega-3 fatty acid capsule, used as an adjunct to diet for reducing triglyceride levels in adult patients with severe hypertriglyceridemia.

