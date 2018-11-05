Altaba (AABA) PT Lowered to $80.00

Altaba (NASDAQ:AABA) had its price objective lowered by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. to $80.00 in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s price target suggests a potential upside of 29.60% from the stock’s current price.
Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on AABA. BidaskClub upgraded Altaba from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Altaba from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 10th. Gabelli cut Altaba from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 11th. ValuEngine cut Altaba from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 15th. Finally, MKM Partners cut their target price on Altaba to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Altaba has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $93.42.
NASDAQ AABA opened at $61.73 on Monday. Altaba has a 52 week low of $55.76 and a 52 week high of $82.45.
About Altaba
Altaba Inc operates as a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company in the United States. Its assets consist primarily of equity investments, short-term debt investments, and cash. The company was formerly known as Yahoo! Inc and changed its name to Altaba Inc in June 2017. Altaba Inc was founded in 1994 and is based in New York, New York.
